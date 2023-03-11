LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the Louisville's top chefs showcased their talents for a good cause on Saturday night.
Pack the Sack event took place at the Olmsted to benefit Blessings in Backpack, a local nonprofit that helps feed local elementary school students on weekends.
The event featured Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, along with Jackie Joseph, the winner of Best Baker in America.
Each chef prepared a different course for the guests to raise money.
Guests had the chance to participate in live and silent auctions.
Along with food, drinks were prepared by a local mixologist.
Blessings in a Backpack fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students last year. Students in low-income families receive a backpack full of food for the weekend to ensure they have food while they aren't in school.
Everything sent home is shelf stable, easy to open and doesn't require the use of an appliance. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 64,000 students qualified for the program. That number has risen to almost 80,000 students locally now.
The nonprofit said the best way to support is through monetary donation. About $130 can feed a child for the entire year.
To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack or to donate, click here.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.