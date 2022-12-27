LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that sends food home with needy students is holding a celebrity chef fundraising dinner in March.
Blessings in a Backpack fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students this year. Students in low-income families receive a backpack full of food for the weekend to ensure they have food while they aren't in school.
Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in Backpack - Pack the Sack 2023 is planned for March 11 at The Olmsted from 6-10 p.m. Discounted tickets are available for $150 per person and $1,500 per table of 10, but ticket prices increase after Jan. 9, 2023.
The event features Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, along with Jackie Joseph, the winner of Best Baker in America.
"We’re extremely grateful for the talented chefs lending their skills and support to our organization, which will benefit hundreds of students locally here in Louisville," said Kim Holsclaw, managing director of Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter. "During the holiday season, we hope community members will give the gift of a Pack the Sack ticket to their loved one, so we can help make this the best year yet for the kids we feed."
Attendees will have the chance to talk with chefs throughout the night. There will also be live and silent auctions.
Funds from the event provide nutritional food to school-aged children in Louisville.
"I am passionate about using my skills to help local kids, and this is naturally one of my favorite events of the year," said Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson. "I hope people in our community will join us for some amazing food and fun as we help local students who need it the most."
To purchase tickets to Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack, click here.
Everything sent home is shelf stable, easy to open and doesn't require the use of an appliance. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 64,000 students qualified for the program. That number has risen to almost 80,000 students locally now.
The nonprofit said the best way to support is through monetary donation. About $130 can feed a child for the entire year.
To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack or to donate, click here.
