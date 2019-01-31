LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- Addy Clarkson is a big fan of the Louisville Cardinals. So when the women's basketball team called in a favor Thursday night, it was an easy yes for her.
The 8-year-old is blind and also happens to be a phenomenal singer. She was invited to sing the National Anthem before the Cardinals' game Thursday night against No. 2 UConn. She performed in front of 17,000 people.
"She says she doesn't get nervous," said Brittany Clarkson, Addy's mom. "I'm the one whose like palms sweating, stomach's in knots."
What some may see as an impairment, Addy uses to her advantage.
"Well I'm blind, so I can't see the crowd," she said.
That's why she doesn't get nervous. Her performance was flawless, and she received a standing ovation.
"The second that she's done and all she can hear is people clapping and she just gets the biggest grin on her face ... that's my favorite part," Clarkson said.
Since she relies on her hearing to navigate through the world, it's only natural that Addy loves singing.
"When I sing in the microphone, it's so echoey, and I love echos," she said.
Her echo filled up the arena. She's a little girl with a big voice.
"I want Addy to know that she has no limits," Clarkson said. "Addy can do anything a sighted child can do. Sometime,s it looks a little different, but she's going to get there."
