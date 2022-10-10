LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blind pilot who is flying across the country landed at Bowman Field in Louisville on Monday.
Kaiya Armstrong, who is legally blind, is flying from Phoenix, Arizona, to Washington, D.C. Along the way, she is making stops to raise awareness about vision loss.
The 21-year-old spent months learning to fly so she could complete the trip.
She said flying feels like a dream and she's working to prove that limitations do not exist.
"It's amazing just knowing that, by the end of this, everybody's gonna know that we don't have limits," Armstrong said. "The only the limits that we have in our lives are the ones we've given ourselves."
While Armstrong is in Louisville, she will tour the Kentucky School for the Blind on Frankfort Avenue.
She will leave Louisville on Wednesday to continue her journey to Washington, D.C.
