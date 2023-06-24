LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wellness and self-care were the focus of a block party in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Saturday.
The second annual Healing Block Party was held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
The event was geared toward sharing resources and care for the city's Black community, with help from Begin to Talk LLC and the Louisville Urban League.
There were several programs people could take part in, such as fitness, holistic wellness, mental health and nutritional services.
Organizers said the event is especially important following the COVID pandemic.
"We have to open up avenues and have spaces to heal," said Elishia Durrett Johnson, Begin to Talk CEO. "A lot of times, when people go through consistent stress and trauma, they don't get those spaces."
The event also featured food, yoga and a kid's zone.
