LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky bluegrass legend Bobby Osbourne has died. He was 91.
A post by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on social media, said The Osbourne Brothers, made up of Bobby and younger brother Sonny, produced "a string of timeless hits, each resonating with their signature sound."
Born in 1931, Osbourne grew up in Hyden, Kentucky, before the family moved to Dayton, Ohio, according to his bio on the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. A big fan of country music, he started singing, yodeling and playing guitar. After finding some success as a touring musician, Osbourne took up his signature mandolin. His brother Sonny was a banjo player, and together they started touring with the legendary Bill Monroe.
Their hits include "Ruby (Are You Mad)" and "Midnight Flyer," but it is the 1968 chart-topping song "Rocky Top," which went on to become the state song of Tennessee.
The Osbourne Brothers were inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1994. In later years, Osbourne formed a band with his son, Bobby Jr. called Rocky Top X-Press.
Bobby Osbourne also became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, which honored him on social media, "We're so thankful the Opry was home sweet home to you, Bobby Osborne. Thank you for all the cherished memories and dedication."
Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) posted a tribute that said Osbourne taught at its Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, located in Leslie County, Kentucky, for several years.
Osbourne was honored in January by Governor Andy Beshear as one of the nine recipients of the Governor's Awards in the Arts.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said in a statement, "He was a pioneer in the Bluegrass music industry and a champion for Eastern Kentucky." She added, "We are keeping Bobby's family in our prayers and ask that all Kentuckians join us in remembering the legacy he leaves our mountains."
