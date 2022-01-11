People in Salem coping with boil water advisory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for a neighborhood in Jeffersonville on Tuesday afternoon.

Sellersburg Water was notified of a water main break in the Riverside neighborhood, according to Charlie Smith, town manager of Sellersburg. 

Sellersburg Water issued a boil water advisory at 4:55 p.m. for the impacted area due to a water shut off so crews could begin repairs. It's estimated that around 340 residents will be impacted by the precautionary 48-hour boil water advisory.

Residents on these streets in the Riverside neighborhood are impacted:

  • Bitter Sweet Road
  • Hawthorne Drive
  • Pampaw Lane
  • Webster Court
  • Laurel Drive (South of Webster Boulevard)
  • Dellinger Drive
  • Saratoga Drive
  • Higgins Drive
  • Hanger Drive
  • Fairwood Drive
  • Riverwood Drive

