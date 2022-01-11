LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for a neighborhood in Jeffersonville on Tuesday afternoon.
Sellersburg Water was notified of a water main break in the Riverside neighborhood, according to Charlie Smith, town manager of Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Water issued a boil water advisory at 4:55 p.m. for the impacted area due to a water shut off so crews could begin repairs. It's estimated that around 340 residents will be impacted by the precautionary 48-hour boil water advisory.
Residents on these streets in the Riverside neighborhood are impacted:
- Bitter Sweet Road
- Hawthorne Drive
- Pampaw Lane
- Webster Court
- Laurel Drive (South of Webster Boulevard)
- Dellinger Drive
- Saratoga Drive
- Higgins Drive
- Hanger Drive
- Fairwood Drive
- Riverwood Drive
