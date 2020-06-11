LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bomb squad from Columbus, Indiana, helped police in Seymour after officers searched a house Monday morning and found a homemade explosive device.
Police also found two devices that are generally used for military training, but still are listed as explosives, Seymour Police Department said on Facebook.
Police compared the strength of the explosive device to a half stick of dynamite.
Authorities reported no injuries and no arrests.
"The individual at the location was cooperative and at no time was the public in any immediate danger," police said.
The bomb squad removed the devices from the residence, in the 800 block of South Lynn Street, so they could be "properly disposed of," the department said.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, federal authorities last year captured nearly 15,000 explosives-related incidents, including 715 explosions, 86 injuries and 16 fatalities.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.