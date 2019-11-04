WARNING: This report contains graphic and disturbing information. Reader discretion is advised.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers now behind bars in connection with the LMPD Explorer Program sex abuse scandal is accused of more than having sex with teeagerns in the mentoring program.
He's now accused of raping a fellow officer, just one of the explosive new claims made in an investigative podcast released by Fox News, which includes interviews with victims and accusers.
One of those alleged victims is a man who says he was raped as a teen by former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts. In the podcast, he is identified only as C.F.
"It was on a regular basis," C.F. said. "He would ask for nude photos, ask for me to come over, all sorts of things."
The interview with Fox News Andrew Keiper goes into graphic detail.
"Some messed up things happened," C.F. said.
Some of those details include allegations of a three-some with Betts and another Explorer participant. At the time, both alleged victims were between the ages of 15 and 17, and C.F. said they had both been drinking at Betts' home.
"I had a buzz, and that's when he pulled us back, started taking our clothes off and kind of pushed us onto the bed and from there, it led onto him giving us oral sex," C.F. said. "I was giving him oral sex, and it led to him penetrating [EXPLETIVE] me and N.C."
The interview took place in Part One of a four-part podcast called "Derby City Betrayal." The podcast details the investigation into the alleged abuse perpetrated by Betts and Brandon Wood, as well as their subsequent arrests.
Both men are now serving time in federal prison.
But the podcast includes new claims of sexual abuse by Betts, made by an alleged victim identified only as "Darryl." His name has been changed to conceal his identity. Darryl is a fellow officer described as a man who is both bigger and older than Betts.
He claims he was forced into oral sex.
"It was almost like a super power came over him," Darryl said in the podcast. "He had a hold of my ear, and he was still exposed in the front of his pants. We'll just say he, yeah, he forced me, yeah."
The podcast reports that Darryl chose not to pursue a lawsuit but said he hopes his story will encourage other victims to come forward.
The podcast also makes another bombshell allegation, that a former Explorer cadet took his own life after being interviewed by the FBI in February 2018. The podcast admits that the details of that alleged abuse are scarce and "only the suicide is corroborated."
WDRB News investigated the same claim. Shively Police said the former cadet's death was ruled an accidental shooting. The outside investigator the city hired was later questioned about why it wasn't included in his report.
Metro Council President David James said the answer wasn't good enough.
"The reason I wasn't satisfied is because he's the person making well over $100,000 to investigate the issue, and if he wasn't aware of it, then that means he wasn't very thorough in his investigation," James said.
James is sourced heavily in the podcast, especially talking about who knew what when and the allegation of a cover-up involving Louisville's police chief, mayor and and a former lieutenant over the LMPD Explorer Program.
The podcast lifts heavily from WDRB News reports, though we were not involved its production.
The FBI is still investigating this case.
LMPD and the mayor's office declined to comment in podcast and for this story, citing the seven pending lawsuits against the city in connection with the LMPD Explorer Program.
To access the podcast, CLICK HERE.
