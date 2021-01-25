LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The accused drunk driver police say drove into a Louisville home, trapping a toddler under his car, appeared before a judge Monday morning.
Boarded up windows and doors are all that's left of the house after police say Brandon Castro crashed through the wall, running over the little girl who lived inside.
"It happened so fast," said Lisa Fulcher, the mother of the 10-month-old. "We didn't even know what happened. Then we realized what happened. There was a car. I screamed for my daughter and she screamed back, and he [her father] followed her screams, and he found her underneath the car, and he got her out and he handed her to me."
Castro was in court this morning where he faced several charges. Originally DUI wasn't on the list until the county attorney's office changed that.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says Castro was speeding on South 5th Street and crashed into the house early Saturday morning, running over the toddler.
Police say at the scene, Castro had slurred speech and couldn't stand up.
They weren't able to test for alcohol in his system, but police say at the hospital, Castro kept yelling about how drunk he was.
When Castro walked into court Monday morning, he had a $2,500 bond. His attorney argued for a lower bond and for him to be released on home incarceration, citing the lack of any criminal history.
But the county attorney's office argued for a higher, $25,000 bond.
The judge ultimately agreed to lower his bond to $2,000.
Castro can either choose to post that, or remain in jail.
Fulcher says her daughter has a skull fracture and a severe burn, but is expected to recover.
