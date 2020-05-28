LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon said it is offering full-time jobs to 1,400 of the 1,700 seasonal employees it hired in Kentucky this spring to meet surging demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, the e-commerce giant said it will offer full-time jobs in June to 125,000 of the 175,000 seasonal workers it had hired.
“These new employees will continue to fill a range of roles, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations, and will join the more than 13,000 full-time employees already working in Amazon facilities across the state in 2020,” the company said in a news release.
Amazon said employees will earn at least $15 per hour and will receive benefits on the first day, including health insurance and a 401(k) with company contributions. Other benefits include up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.
Amazon shut down its Shepherdsville, Kentucky, warehouse for eight days in March after a request from Gov. Andy Beshear. Since it reopened, the warehouse has seen additional cases of COVID-19, but the company has said that it has implemented measures to keep employees safe.
