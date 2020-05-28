Amazon workers 2.jpeg

In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo Amazon workers bring stowed containers to their specific trucks after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon said it is offering full-time jobs to 1,400 of the 1,700 seasonal employees it hired in Kentucky this spring to meet surging demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally, the e-commerce giant said it will offer full-time jobs in June to 125,000 of the 175,000 seasonal workers it had hired.

“These new employees will continue to fill a range of roles, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations, and will join the more than 13,000 full-time employees already working in Amazon facilities across the state in 2020,” the company said in a news release.

Amazon said employees will earn at least $15 per hour and will receive benefits on the first day, including health insurance and a 401(k) with company contributions. Other benefits include up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.

Amazon shut down its Shepherdsville, Kentucky, warehouse for eight days in March after a request from Gov. Andy Beshear. Since it reopened, the warehouse has seen additional cases of COVID-19, but the company has said that it has implemented measures to keep employees safe.

