LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville music festival Bourbon & Beyond is returning this fall.
The music festival announced its return on social media Friday afternoon after a two-year hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bourbon & Beyond will be held the weekend of September 15-18, 2022, at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Phillips Lane.
While no lineup has been released yet, organizers billed this year's festival as "bigger than ever," with a fourth day added for the first time in the festival's history.
Bourbon & Beyond is returning BIGGER THAN EVER, September 15-18 ✨🥃Weekend & Camping early bird passes are ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/yeQhw9SXK1 pic.twitter.com/RAtJH9Z9wv— Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) March 18, 2022
The festival features artists ranging from classic rock, Americana, alt rock and bluegrass, with over 50 bands on three different stages. The festival also includes bourbon workshops, tastings and various bars.
"Bourbon & Beyond is a festival that is so much about, and defined by, the culture in Kentucky," Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, which puts on the festival, said in a news release on Friday. "We are so ecstatic to bring it back."
The announcement comes just weeks after the lineup was announced for Louisville's Louder Than Life music festival, which will also be held over four days the weekend after Bourbon & Beyond, September 22-25, at the same location.
Weekend and camping "early bird" passes are already on sale for the festival, with payment plan options starting at $10 down.
Organizers are also offering fans the option to purchase an "ExactaPass," to attend both festivals for $449, while supplies last.
