LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- BowmanFest celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest-running commercial airports: Bowman Field.
The festival returns this weekend after two years of being canceled due to COVID-19. Organizers said they are expecting more that 20,000 spectators.
It's set for Oct. 1-2.
The Kentucky Air National Guard Parachute Team, weather permitting, will assist in the opening ceremony of the event on Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays.
Airplane and helicopter rides will also be available, along with a vintage car show, historic military vehicles, food trucks, a cash bar and bounce houses.
Admission is $20 per person. Veterans get in free.
