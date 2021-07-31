LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breeze Airways is reducing its flight schedule through Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport (SDF).
Authorities with the airport say the airline will no longer fly to Charleston on Sundays and Thursdays. The airline will still operate those flights on Monday and Fridays from SDF.
The change of flight schedule will not impact service to New Orleans (MSY) and Tampa (TPA). Authorities say those flights will still run four times a week.
Natalie Chaudoin with Louisville Regional Airport Authority says the airport continues to be pleased that Breeze Airways chose SDF as one of its 16 launch cities.
Chaudoin says the airline recently made schedule adjustments to their entire network "to improve overall operational performance," adding it is not uncommon for an airline to make changes to routes for a variety of reasons.
The airport started servicing the Louisville area in May.
