LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members gathered at the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville to celebrate what would have been Breonna Taylor's 28th birthday.
'Praise in the Park' honored Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police in March 2020. The event featured speakers, live music, a standup mural of Taylor and flowers.
"Her sacrifice is going to open the door for justice to spread not only in this city and this state, but through the nation," Rev. Kevin Cosby said. "And let us not quit until Breonna gets the justice she deserves."
Taylor's death sparked months of protests across the city demanding for social and racial justice.
The birthday celebration was hosted by the Breonna Taylor Foundation.
