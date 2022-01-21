LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky International Convention Center is all about Legos this weekend.
There are different exhibits, including intricate city layouts at the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention.
Fans can meet professional artists from all over the world. Kids can also play at a Lego building station.
The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.
