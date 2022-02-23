LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two years, Bristol Bar & Grille's Sunday brunch buffet is returning this weekend.
The restaurant used to serve several hundred people on Sundays, but was forced to shut down the buffet due to COVID-19 mandates.
For now, only the location on Hurstbourne Parkway is bringing back brunch, but operators said other locations plan to open for brunch over the next few weeks.
"At this location, this is the only meal period we haven't re-opened yet, so for us and for our guests this is a real celebration of normalcy here," Bristol Bar & Grille Operations Director TJ Oakley said.
The buffet is $25 for adults and $12.50 for children.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.