LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers asked for answers on Thursday from those investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy at a youth facility in Louisville.
In July, Ja'Ceon Terry died while in the care of Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
The coroner's office said the cause of death was asphyxia and ruled it a homicide.
An investigation was launched into what happened and two people have been fired. The Department for Community Based Services said it's also working to review and change departmentwide policies and training.
"Occasionally staffing culture are not up to the challenge of the children that they're serving," Secretary Eric Friedlander said. "We see this, and the culture of a facility can change quickly. A 7-year-old or any child should never die in the custody of the cabinet. Never."
The department said prior to the boy's death, there weren't complaints or patterns of abusive behavior at Brooklawn.
Officials said the investigation is expected to be completed "sometime soon."
