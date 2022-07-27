LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ja'Ceon Terry, 7, died earlier this month after being rushed to the hospital from a Louisville foster care facility, and his family is searching for answers, according to a report by LEX 18.
"He was cheerful. He liked to smile. He liked to play," said George Terry, Ja'Ceon's grandfather.. "And he liked to fight. But that was Ja'Ceon. ... He was a boy."
Ja'Ceon hadn't seen his family in a few years when he died after being in the care of Brooklawn Children's Home. His mother said he went into the foster system when she ran into legal trouble. Now, she said she's running into roadblocks trying to figure out what happened to her son.
Police said they're waiting on autopsy results in find out how he died.
"The first lady called me back once. ... I asked her what was going on," Terry said. "She said she didn't have no more information that she could tell me, and then she hung up. Then, she never called back. I kept calling her and calling her, and she never called back."
Four family members were granted permission to attend a private viewing Wednesday morning at a funeral home in Lexington. They said they were told they may be allowed at the burial site. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services say it's opened several investigations.
