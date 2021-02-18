LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big honor for a southern Indiana park.
Brown County State Park is now on the National Register of Historic Places, making it the largest historic district in the state.
The park joins five other Indiana state parks to be listed on the National Register, including Pokagon, Mounds, Shakamak, Turkey Run and Fort Harrison.
The Department of Natural Resources said to be eligible, the district must be associated with events, developments, or people that were important in the history of the state or country. It must also be at least 50 years old and look much like it did in the past.
The 16,000-acre park first opened in 1929, according to the DNR. It is also the largest state park in Indiana, located on State Road 46 just outside of Nashville, Indiana.
