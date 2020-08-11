BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Brownstown made a discovery while moving it's headquarters to a new building, leading to an arrest in a sexual assault case from 2006.
Glenn Norris, 52, was arrested Monday and charged with child molesting. He's accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2006.
According to court documents, Brownstown Police Chief Tom Hanner discovered the rape kit on July 2 in the furnace room of the old police department on Walnut Street while moving to the department's new location. Officers were able to make contact with and interview the person the rape kit test was performed on who was 11 years old at the time of the alleged assault.
According to court documents, she told officers that in April 2006, she was staying at a friend's house when Norris came into the room she was staying in, groped and sexually assaulted her. Norris was a guest of the woman who lived in the house, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim was taken to Schneck Medical Center where a rape kit test was performed in 2006, but from there, it is unclear what happened. According to dispatch records, a case number was created and assigned to Officer Thomas Wright, who is now retired. Wright was interviewed in July about this case but told current officers he had very little recollection of the case.
Officers also spoke to several other witnesses along with Norris. According to court records, Norris initially denied any knowledge of events but eventually confessed to abusing the girl.
"I asked Glenn what made him leave the room and he advised that she woke up and screamed and that scared him," the investigating officer Jacob Sanders wrote.
Norris was arrested Monday and is currently being held at the Jackson County jail under no bond.
Norris could face anywhere from 20 to 50 years if convicted.
