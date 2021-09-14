LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bright yellow lines marking a buffer zone outside a Louisville abortion clinic were covered up just hours after they were painted.
Metro Public Works painted the yellow buffer zone lines outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center downtown on Tuesday, marking the city's first safety zone.
But hours later, when WDRB News sent a crew to get video of the buffer zone, the lines had been covered with some type of gray paint or chalk.
Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, one of the sponsors of the ordinance creating the buffer zone, tweeted photos Tuesday afternoon of the newly-painted lines.
See those yellow lines? The city’s first safety zone is now in place outside EMW. These simple lines will help people access healthcare safely. Thanks to Public Works for a great job on the installation. pic.twitter.com/fiOdVfDLSh— Cassie Chambers Armstrong (@cassie4council) September 14, 2021
WDRB News reached out to her after seeing that the lines had been covered. She said she assumes it was vandalism, and that the clinic has security cameras set up to monitor the sidewalk.
"I will look forward to seeing that footage," she said, adding that she had reached out to the owner of EMW and the Safety Zone Committee.
Last week, a federal judge denied a pro-life group's effort to block the city's ordinance that established the buffer zone.
The lawsuit, which was filed in June, argued that the ordinance was unconstitutional and asked a federal judge to block it and "restore the constitutional rights to Plaintiffs to conduct their life-saving ministry within a traditional public forum."
According to the ordinance, protesters have to stay back at least 10 feet from the door of the clinic to allow patients to enter and exit the building safely. Violators will be warned on their first violation. If they re-violate, they face being cited and fined.
The ordinance was introduced in April after some Metro Council members said demonstrations at the clinic, one of the only clinics performing abortions in the city, had become too pushy and too dangerous. It passed Metro Council in May.
This story may be updated.
