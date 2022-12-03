BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first Farm to Table dinner.
BCHS Agriculture teachers Tiphanie Peake and Justin Peake came up with the idea and pitched it to the students, who welcomed the idea.
The high schoolers used the greenhouse at the school to grow the vegetables and herbs. As for the protein, the ag room became an incubator space for the chickens, quail and tilapia.
While the ag students are a given, culinary, marketing and performing arts students have also spent most of the fall planning the dinner.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will create scholarships for trade school options after high school. To help out, Aqua-Fresh Farms in Mount Washington donated the nearly 100 pounds of tilapia.
"My goal is to give at least five $500 scholarships to students who maybe didn't have that opportunity had it not been for an event like this," Justin Peake said.
As of Saturday, about 225 reservations have been made.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for teens and kids under 13 eat free.
To make a reservation click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.