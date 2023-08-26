LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County family who lost their daughter to fentanyl is hosting an event to raise awareness about the opioid.
The event was started in honor of 23-year-old Morgan Lewis who died of a fentanyl overdose in February last year.
There will be speakers, resource tables, music, bounce house, splash pad, playground and food trucks. There will also be a short walk honoring the lives of loved ones who were lost to fentanyl.
"Please come celebrate Morgan’s birthday with us," said Laura Thurman, Morgan's mother. "We will be educating and spreading awareness of fentanyl and overdose. We will have resource tables to help those in need and celebrate those in recovery and love and support those who have lost someone."
The second annual Morgan’s Mission event is happening Sunday, which would have been her birthday. It's from 1 to 5 p.m. at Mt. Washington Wesbanco Amphitheater.
For more information about Morgan's Mission and to get involved, click here. For more information about VOCAL-KY and how to get involved, click here.
Related Stories:
- Bullitt County family joins solutions-based fentanyl conversation in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
- Mt. Washington organization bringing awareness to fentanyl poisoning
- Beshear: Drug overdose deaths fell in Kentucky in 2022
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.