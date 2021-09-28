LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County firefighter died in the line of duty after suffering a heart attack.
Firefighter Joseph "Joey" Wright died Sept. 24, according to Jefferson County Fire PIO Jordan Yuodis.
Wright joined the Nicholas Fire Department in Bullitt County in 2015 and took "numerous classes and trainings on his own" for the department, Yuodis said.
"He always strived to be better and to do better," Yuodis said. "The Nichols Fire Protection District was better because of him."
Arrangements have not been made yet. Wright is survived by his wife and three children.
