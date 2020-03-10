LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Detention Center was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after several of the inmates became ill. By Tuesday afternoon, the lockdown had been lifted.
According to Bullitt County Detention Center Chief Deputy Carl Reesor, the lockdown took effect just before 8:30 a.m. Six inmates had a high fever, and several others were exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Reesor says there may be as many as 40 sick inmates, with the illness spreading to four cells housing 10 inmates each.
Nurses were administering tests Tuesday morning in an effort to identify the illness.
No one was allowed in or out of the facility.
This story will be updated.
