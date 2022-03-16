LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County man is facing over 40 child pornography charges after police said they discovered him sharing child exploitation online.
Richard Metzroth, 49, is facing 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance over 12 years old. He is also charged with two counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began investigating Metzroth after they found the images online, according to a news release.
Police executed a search warrant at a home in Shepherdsville on Wednesday, where they said equipment that was "used to facilitate the crime was seized."
Metzroth was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.
