LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials for Bullitt County Schools are paying close attention to a social media message that was recently posted.
A letter was sent to parents and students regarding a post on social media on Saturday. The post showed an image of a Bullitt East High School student with a gun that said "practicing for Monday."
The school district thanked the Mt. Washington Police Department for acting quickly. Through an investigation, police found no credible threat existed.
Bullitt County Schools is conducting its own investigation and the student will not be present in school.
