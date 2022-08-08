LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Bullitt County Public Schools head back to classes Wednesday.
Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the school year is expected to look more normal post-COVID, but staffing has been a challenge.
District officials expect about 9,000 students to ride the bus.
The district said if there aren't enough drivers, parents will be responsible for transporting their children to and from school.
"Our instructional assistants, our custodians, night-time sweepers, — but drivers, those positions for us have been the most difficult to fill," Bacon said. "So we still have opportunities for anyone who wants to join our team."
Pay starts at $17.43 an hour and and goes up to $19.46 per hour for Bullitt County bus drivers.
