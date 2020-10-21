LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County woman has been sentenced to just under eight years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from local businesses.
Candi Fluhr had pleaded guilty to crimes including filing a false tax return, theft and wire fraud.
She was sentenced to 94 months in prison.
Fluhr was fired in 2017 from Meyer Plumbing after being accused of stealing 824,000 by writing fraudulent checks to herself and her husband. She was arrested in Louisville as, authorities said, she tried to buy new vehicles with a fraudulent check. Investigators also said she defrauded other businesses and the Internal Revenue Services.
A judge ordered Fluhr to pay back more than 838,000 to her four victims.
