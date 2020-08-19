LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders say, when lives are on the line, seconds count. And Bullitt County officials believe their dispatchers now have upgraded, life-saving technology at their fingertips.
On Wednesday morning, Bullitt County launched a new, $6 million dispatch center. Not only is it all state-of-the-art, but it's also expected to eliminate a lot of recent problems.
"All of these tools that we have access to, and the features that this technology give us, we want to utilize all of that," said Debbie Vogel, director of Bullitt County Dispatch.
Vogel has 35 years of dispatching experience and said the new system makes it easier to forget about recent problems, some of which have caused the system to crash and even go radio silent.
"This radio system is state-of-the-art," Vogel said. "I mean, you're not going to find anything more clear."
The new system includes an integrated phone and mapping system, which is now responsible for thousands of emergency calls per month.
"So when you call 911, that phone call plots on the map," Vogel said. "So we know really close to where you are."
With a little help from dispatchers, WDRB News put the new system and technology to the test. Our news crew left the building, dialed 911 and ended the call. Within 30 seconds, the dispatcher was able to call back and even pinpoint the location.
"This is going to be a great asset for us and the community," said Chief Deputy Marcus Laythem with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department, adding that it will also provide better communication between first responders.
Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers said the new system provides everyone peace of mind. And for first responders, it's the difference between life and death.
"It absolutely lets me sleep quite handsomely at nighttime, now," Summers said. "Because literally every second counts."
Right now, Bullitt County has 25 full- and part-time dispatchers.
