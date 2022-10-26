LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana.
Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall.
In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a burn ban. Jefferson County wasn't on the state list because of regulations that are already in place.
Judge Executive Jerry Summers rescinded the Bullitt County burn ban on Wednesday. It had been in effect since Oct. 13.
According to the Kentucky Division for Air Quality and the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, burn bans prohibit the following:
- Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.
- Burning leaves or debris.
- Campfires, bonfires and warming fires.
- Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling.
- Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.
For a list of Indiana counties with a burn ban, click here.
For a list of Kentucky counties with a burn ban, click here.
Related Stories:
- Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
- Bullitt, Oldham join list of counties issuing burn bans due to dry conditions
- Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.