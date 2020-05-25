LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapists all reopened Monday in Kentucky after months of closure, but doing so required flexibility on the part of employees.
Customers were lined up outside Derby City Chop Shop on Bardstown Road in Louisville all morning waiting to take care of their quarantine hair. Most said they didn't care how long it took to get inside.
"I've waited this long," said James Campbell, who was waiting for his haircut. "A few more minutes or an hour or two won't bother me."
WOW! Check this out! About 2 dozen people are waiting outside of Derby City Chop Shop on their first day back open. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/yxbVWyE7la— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) May 25, 2020
While some salons didn't open because of the Memorial Day holiday, others eagerly welcomed customers with some new protocols.
The Parlour salon on Bardstown Road will be open seven days a week to "accommodate all of our clients that we had to cancel from before," Owner Xac Williams said.
Fran Abney, owner of Under the Dryer Salon in the Highlands, said she was going to do what it took to get back open, even if that meant rearranging her entire salon.
There's now no more waiting area. Instead, spread out stations have taken over.
Abney is even expanding her operating hours. Two days a week, she's blocking out the entire salon for her high-risk clients. She said all of the changes are worth it if it means keeping her dream alive.
"It was like the first day of school for me today," she said. "Last night, I couldn't sleep. I laid out my outfit. I was so excited just because I've been in my house for two-and-a-half months."
Abney, like most other business-owners, is requiring everyone to wear a mask inside the salon. She's also taking her customers' temperatures at the door.
Most of these businesses are requiring appointments, so be sure to call or check online before showing up.
Highland Nails requires customers to buy a $2 emery board file, buffer and box container for a manicure, dip or acrylic nail appointment.
"When they come in, they have to wash their hands for 20 seconds," Highland Nails Owner Kevin Vu said. "I can't wait. I think my customers can't wait, either."
The business also said customers will agree to the salon's strict guidelines when they sign in electronically at the salon. The rules say they knowingly and willingly consent to services during the COVID-19 pandemic. They must wear a mask, and they do not have symptoms or live with someone who has sypmtoms of the coronavirus.
Businesses like Sun Tan City and Twisted Images Tattoo and Piercing decided not to reopen on the holiday.
"We will open at 9 a.m. (Tuesday)," Sun Tan City owner Rick Keuber said. "We will be following the governor's order. The biggest change will be that we'll be asking customers to call ahead and wait outside their cars."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.