LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two airports in Kentucky will receive more than $7.8 million in federal funding for improvements, announced by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are receiving funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Airport Improvement Program, according to a news release.
The grant is providing $4.617 million for noise mitigation measures for the Louisville airport. The airport in northern Kentucky is receiving $3,184,583 to rehabilitate the apron.
McConnell supported the government funding bill as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“The two airports receiving today’s grants are the largest in Kentucky and connect our major urban areas to business opportunities and travel destinations across the world," McConnell said in a news release. "To secure the Commonwealth’s place at the center of America’s transportation system, we must continue to improve our infrastructure and provide the best experience for travelers possible."
