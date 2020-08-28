LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Adrienne & Company is opening a new location in southern Indiana.
The bakery and restaurant is opening a shop in Corydon on Landmark Way off of State Road 135.
Adrienne & Company Corydon will offer donuts, pastries, cakes and some grab-and-go sandwiches with seating both inside and outside.
The new location will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a scheduled soft opening on Sept. 7.
This will be the fifth Adrienne & Company. The family has locations in New Albany, Floyds Knobs, Old Louisville and the original location in Jeffersonville.
