LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon will offer free tuition to several colleges for frontline employees in Kentucky.
The online company announced partnerships with eight Kentucky colleges: the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, Campbellsville University, Jefferson Community & Technical College, Bluegrass Community & Technical College, Elizabethtown Community & Technical College, Gateway Community & Technical College and Thomas Moore University.
“I am thankful to Amazon, and these colleges and universities, for enhancing Kentucky’s strong Adult Education network through this partnership,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said in a news release. “When companies invest in their employees’ education, they see a huge return on that investment and expand the scope of success for all of Kentucky.”
The program is part of Amazon's Career Choice program, which gives employees access to fully-funded college tuition after 90 days of work.
“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment for Amazon, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor’s degree, we’re working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey.”
Amazon said it also offers help with GED courses.
