LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mid-America Trucking Show drives into Louisville on Thursday.
More than 60,000 truckers and representatives are set to attend the industry-only event at the Kentucky Exposition Center, which runs through Saturday.
Drivers can see new products, test drive new trucks and technology and connect with suppliers and customers.
The show is expected to make an impact of more than $20 million to the Louisville region.
The Expo Center has hosted the show since it started in 1972.
