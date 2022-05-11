LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New art is coming to life at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville.
Artist Kelsey Montague debuted new works Wednesday inspired by Ali. Her artwork explores how public art, interactive art and social media intersect.
In this exhibit, her pieces focus on honoring the life of the legendary boxer.
She's back at it! Just two days until Opening Day for #WhatLiftsYou with @Kelseymontagueart 🎨If you're like us and can't wait to see the final result, check out how you can be at the opening for free here: https://t.co/tv5JCoYgyo pic.twitter.com/G3b5fOfvqZ— Muhammad Ali Center (@AliCenter) May 9, 2022
"I think it's a mixture of just highlighting what an amazing man he was and also celebrating what he has done in his life and, creatively, just kind of bringing people into this world that I created," Montague said.
The exhibit will be in the museum's Ina Brown Bond Gallery Center through the end of the year.
Montague's work has been featured in Taylor Swift’s music videos, celebrity Instagrams and murals across the country.
