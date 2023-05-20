LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bae's Baekery opened its new location Saturday on Frankfort Avenue in Clifton.
Now in the former space of Sweet Surrender, Bae's Baekery will be used for cake-making classes, catering and as an incubator for other bakery businesses.
"If our customers have ever been by to our Old Louisville location it was a lot more small," said Abigail McGreevy, the owner of Bae's Baekery. "People couldn't sit down. It was mainly carry-out. Now, we, finally, with the help of the community and outpouring of support, have been able to open a location where we have seating available for people to enjoy themselves and make memories here."
Bae's Baekery was founded in 2019 when McGreevy and her husband, Griffin, started baking from their apartment. The bakery specializes in stuffed cookies, brown butter brownies, cream puffs and cakes as well as expresso drinks and breakfast sandwiches.
