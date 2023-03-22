LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery in Louisville is moving to the Clifton neighborhood.
Bae's Bakery is moving to 1804 Frankfort Ave., a location previously occupied by Sweet Surrender, which closed last December. Bae's Bakery is currently located at 1164 S. Brook St. in Old Louisville.
Bae's Bakery was founded in 2019 when Abigail Mattingly and Griffin McGreevy started baking from their apartment. The bakery specializes in stuffed cookies, brown butter brownies, cream puffs and cakes.
The bakery will expand its offerings at its new location with espresso drinks, coffee and breakfast sandwiches.
