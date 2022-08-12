JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana.
A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
This is the area's first health care facility to provide dual emergency room and urgent care under one roof.
"This is just an opportunity for folks in our community to have that middle ground where they can come in and know they're gonna get the right kind of care without always having to just head to the hospital (emergency departments), which are so crowded and so utilized," said Dr. Jody Prather, chief strategy and marketing officer for Baptist Health. "And we think that's going to allow folks to just get in, get the care they need and get out."
The full-service ER is open 24 hours a day.
The urgent care center is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
