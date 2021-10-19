LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new rehabilitation hospital is being planned in eastern Jefferson County.
In a news release, Baptist Health announced it is joining efforts with Encompass Health for a new 40-bed inpatient facility. The future hospital is being planned in Jeffersontown near the intersection of Blankenbaker and Bluegrass parkways.
The facility would replace a 29-bed rehabilitation hospital at the Baptist Health Louisville campus and is scheduled to open by the end of 2023.
The rehabilitation hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions, according to the release.
In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies.
