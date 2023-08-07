LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- BetMGM will offer online sports betting in Kentucky this fall and open a retail sports book at the planned Sandy's Racing & Gaming in Ashland.
The online gaming platform backed in part by Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International will access the Kentucky market via a partnership with Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, the group that plans the $75 million quarter-horse racing track and gaming facility offering slots-like historical racing games in Ashland.
The 5,200-square-foot BetMGM Sportsbook will open this fall with RRKY, with the racetrack and equestrian center to follow on 182 acres adjacent to Sandy's. Racing is scheduled to start in 2025.
Kentucky anticipates launching sports betting on Sept. 7, the start of the NFL season.
Online providers such as BetMGM can operate in the state if they reach a revenue-sharing agreement with one of the state's horse tracks.
FanDuel will go live in Kentucky and set up retail sportsbooks via a partnership with Churchill Downs, Inc., the largest player in the state's horseracing industry.
Meanwhile, Caesars Sportsbook has announced an affiliation with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington.
