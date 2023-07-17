LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- BlueOval SK is searching for candidates to fill positions at its plant in Glendale, Kentucky.
BlueOval SK is building an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Hardin County.
There are a variety of positions available including security specialist, translator, compensation manager, internal auditor, production team manager, fire safety engineer, human resources business partner, payroll specialist, manufacturing engineer, IT cyber security specialist and more.
To apply for jobs at BlueOval SK, click here.
There will eventually be two plants at the site just outside of Elizabethtown in Hardin County. Together, they will create about 5,000 jobs.
The $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre campus is being built near Interstate 65 in Glendale as part of a $11.4 billion investment from Ford and South Korean battery-maker SK Innovation. It's expected to open in 2025.
