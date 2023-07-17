An aerial view of the BlueOval SK battery park in Glendale, Kentucky, on March 3, 2023. Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner SK On are building a pair of battery factories, which are expected to churn out power sourcing for 1.3 million electric vehicles by 2026. The $5.8 billion BlueOval SK Battery Park began construction in October 2022 and is expected to open in 2025. Dec. 5, 2022.