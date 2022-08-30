LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market.
After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location.
The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will also be home to Jeff's Donuts, Ramble and Taco Rito. There is still room for one more vendor in the village.
Construction on the space is currently underway across from The Café in Paristown.
"Trying to get all the coordination and timing right has been an extra challenge, but it's also been extra exciting and gratifying because we're working with these vendors who are committed and excited about the project," said Wes Johnson, managing director of Paristown food and beverage group. "We're excited to be almost finished and ready to open."
The Village Market is expected to open mid-to-late September. It will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Jeff Donuts will have extended hours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.