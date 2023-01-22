LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana pizzeria will soon have a new brand and new name.
Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown is being purchased by Craft Culture Concepts and will reopen the space as Parlour Pizza, the area's fifth location.
Chubby Ray's owner Ray Perkin says after 30 years it's time for he and his wife to step aside.
Parlour has offered to keep current Chubby Ray's staff during the acquisition. Chubby Ray's will be open Tuesday for it's final week.
Renovation of the 5,000 square feet inside and 3,000 seat patio will begin Jan. 30 and will reopen to the public under the Parlour brand in April.
There are already Parlour Pizza locations in Jeffersonville, New Albany and two others in Louisville.
