LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brandy distillery in Louisville will soon be in the bourbon business.
Copper & Kings will offer bourbon at its distillery and local retailers in Kentucky in October. According to a news release Wednesday, Copper & Kings Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is made from a blend of five-, 10- and 15-year bourbons.
"Our bourbon is another feather in the cap for Copper & Kings. We are born and raised in the bluegrass state and although we will always be a brandy distillery we are also extremely fascinated with what our barrels can do in regards to finishing spirits," Brandon O'Daniel, head distiller of Copper & Kings said in a news release. "Bourbon is the next logical step in exploring how the two distinctly American Spirits meld together. Our brandies are made with elements of the bourbon world and now we are excited to round out our portfolio with a delicious bourbon showcasing elements from our brandy world."
The bourbon is 111 proof with a suggested retail price of $65.
Copper & Kings plans to celebrate the release with a party Oct. 19. The free event begins at 6 p.m.
