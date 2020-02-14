LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- Cellar Door Chocolates isn't selling any sweet treats on Valentines Day after a court ordered the Louisville business closed earlier this month for failure to pay more than $700,000 in taxes, fees and penalties dating to 2012.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue filed a lawsuit against Cellar Door in October over the unpaid taxes.
On Feb. 5, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate granted the state's request to order the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to forcibly close and padlock Cellar Door's three Louisville locations. Cellar Door did not attempt to defend itself in the court case, according to Wingate's order.
A red sign posted on Cellar Door's downtown location at S. 4th and Chestnut streets says the business was closed by court order for nonpayment of taxes owed. Jill Midkiff, A spokesperson for Finance and Administration Cabinet, says the business was closed on Feb 13.
The popular Louisville business, described as "a gourmet chocolate confectionary," has stores at 601 S. 4th St., inside Work the Metal at 1201 Story Avenue and at 110 North 13th St. Midkiff confirmed all three locations have closed and says the business can reopen those locations once the tax debt has been paid.
Cellar Door owner Erika Chavez-Graziano did not immediately respond to a message on her cell phone. No one answered the phone at the any of the business' locations.
This story will be updated.