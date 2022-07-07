LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-awaited Topgolf is beginning to take shape at Oxmoor Center in St. Matthews.
Updated pictures from Thursday show what used to be Sears and its parking lot covered by a topped-out Topgolf structure. When complete, it will be a three-story driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
It costs about $18.6 million to build.
Topgolf proposed the building at Oxmoor in early 2018 and won land-use approvals later that year despite some concerns from residents of Hurstbourne, which borders the mall. Six people later filed a lawsuit claiming a zoning change wasn’t properly granted, but they lost in Jefferson Circuit Court and the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
The last update from Topgolf officials was that the facility was set to open in late 2022.
Related Stories:
- IMAGES l Hitting bays, targets take shape as crews build Topgolf in Louisville
- Topgolf plans late-2022 opening at Oxmoor Center
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.