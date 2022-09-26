LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle.
The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar.
Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin Hensley, first filed plans in 2020 to build a five-story boutique hotel with 40 rooms on the former laundromat lot.
The latest plan calls for a single-story, 4,500-square-foot club with a bar, seating area, lounge area and a few rear parking spaces, according to documents filed with Metro government.
The new building would front Bardstown Road with an enclosed patio and garage door, according to renderings.