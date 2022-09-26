LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle.

The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar.

Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin Hensley, first filed plans in 2020 to build a five-story boutique hotel with 40 rooms on the former laundromat lot.

The latest plan calls for a single-story, 4,500-square-foot club with a bar, seating area, lounge area and a few rear parking spaces, according to documents filed with Metro government.

The new building would front Bardstown Road with an enclosed patio and garage door, according to renderings.

Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.